Cornell in Rome is looking for a Facilities & Administration Coordinator

The F&A Coordinator for the Cornell in Rome program is part of a three-person team that manages all aspects of the Cornell in Rome program in the College of Architecture, Art, and Planning. This full-time position is responsible for oversight of faculty and student housing and the program facilities to ensure smooth operations and provides administrative support for the program. Specific responsibilities include:

• monitor facilities, equipment, and machinery; coordinate and oversee maintenance and repairs installations and renovations, and ensure safety requirements are met

• provide on-call support 24 hours per day for facility emergencies

• maintain inventory and purchase furniture and equipment

• coordinate and schedule classrooms and studios and ensure requested equipment is set up and working

• work with Ithaca-based staff in AAP to ensure facilities, equipment, and technology is optimal for the faculty and students

• provide technical assistance to faculty and staff in the use of digital equipment and machinery

• coordinate logistics of academic-based field trips, lectures, and events and student exhibitions

• assist with student and faculty arrival and departure procedures, including leading the housing and facility orientation

• work closely with the Administrative Director and the college's Ithaca-based staff to ensure compliance and consistency with the university policy and procedures.

This position requires flexibility for occasional evening and weekend work.

To be successful in this position, the incumbent must:

• possess a positive attitude and collaborative approach to work

• exhibit flexibility, initiative and follow-through on work issues and activities

• have strong organizational skills

• be comfortable juggling multiple roles, often simultaneously

• thrive in an environment where change in process and procedures is standard.

Required Qualifications and Position competencies/skills:

The perfect candidate for the position should possess dynamic multitasking abilities, the ability to prioritize duties based on the situation and demonstrate commitment, kindness, availability, and professionalism while interacting with professors, students, and colleagues cheerfully and respectfully.

• Associate’s degree and 2-4 years of experience in facility management or equivalent combination.

• Full-time residence in Rome, Italy.

• Experience working in Italian and American contexts.

• Fluent in Italian and English and able to communicate clearly, confidently, and concisely, verbally and in writing, in both languages.

• A high level of proficiency with office management platforms and applications such as the Microsoft Office Suite, Adobe Acrobat and Google Apps, etc. with the interest and capacity to learn and integrate new technology

• Proven agility with AV technology such as computers, speakers, projectors

• Ability to manage multiple ongoing tasks and prioritize projects effectively

• Experience interacting with individuals at many different levels and diverse backgrounds in a professional, diplomatic, and courteous manner, providing exceptional customer service.

• Passionate about working in an organization that values and promotes diversity, equity, inclusion, anti-racism, and well-being.

• Able to cultivate and develop inclusive and equitable working relationships with students, faculty, staff, and community members.

Preferred qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree in architecture or similar

• English language certificate C1

• Prior experience performing facilities-related work

• Previous experience working in an academic or campus setting

• Experience with AutoCAD, Adobe Illustrator, and Rhino

• Experience working with Italian/American service providers/tradespeople.

• General knowledge of a variety of building systems, such as electrical, piping, fire protection, heating, A/C.

Rewards and Benefits:

Competitive compensation, international work environment, culturally lively community and activities

Work Designation: Fully onsite

Essential Working Conditions (after considering reasonable accommodations):

Physical (lift/carry/push/pull): Typically lifts 10 to 20 lbs

Visual: Normal concentration

Hazards: Limited exposure

To be considered, please submit a brief statement of intent, resume/CV, and names and contact details (phone and e-mail address) of three (3) professional references via e-mail at am2747@cornell.edu. The e-mail subject line should include the following reference code: FDR_CIR_F&AC_0001

Remarks:

 Visa sponsorship is not available for this position. Full-time residence in Rome, Italy and a valid Italian work permit are required.

 Pre-employment verifications including reference and background checks will be required.

 Relocation assistance is not available for this position.

 Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the interview.

 No correspondence will be entertained from candidates regarding delays, conduct & result of interview and reasons for not being called for interview.

 Cornell University and Cornell-affiliated entities reserve the sole right to alter/modify/cancel the entire selection process or the position or the vacancy or to disqualify any candidature at any stage of the selection process.

About Cornell in Rome:

Cornell in Rome is based in Palazzo Santacroce and is the Filiation of Cornell University in Ithaca. It hosts from 50 to 60 students each semester, plus 100 more each summer.

Since 1987, Cornell in Rome has offered a transformative experience for talented undergraduate artists, architecture students, and urbanists. A world-class and specialized program, Cornell in Rome is focused on instruction in the disciplines of architecture design, history, and theory; visual arts; art history; urban studies; and Italian language, history, and culture.

Students benefit from an intimate environment and the opportunity to build interdisciplinary and lasting relationships with the faculty and each other.

