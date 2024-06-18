Seeking Day/Afternoon Dorm Parent

Location: Collegio San Vittore Dormitory

Reports to: Boarding Head

Hours: Monday-Friday 11am-6pm; flexibility to work some nights and sleep in guest accommodations on site is highly preferred;

Preferred qualities: Nursing/nurse’s aide background preferred. Highly organized, strong communication skills, team oriented, able to manage clerical tasks while also providing an elevated level of pastoral care for teens in a multicultural setting. Must be patient, caring, and love working with teens. Flexibility with hours and ability to occasionally work nights and weekends and sleeping on campus preferred.

Basic responsibilities:

● Provide on-site in loco parentis presence and care for the students in residence, according to school standards.

● Liaising with school nurses and boarding faculty as needed to provide care for sick students according to school protocols. Dispense medication to students according to school protocols. Ensuring meal delivery to students who are unwell when needed.

● Monitors presence of students in building and compliance with sign-in/sign-out system of boarding students, addressing issues that arise, cross checking info with attendance at main campus, communicating with the front office, Boarding head, nurses and Dean, regarding student whereabouts as needed.

Clerical/front desk duties:

● Greet and welcome visitors/guests

● Direct visitors to the appropriate person and location

● Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls

● Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email

● Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries (DHL, Special couriers, etc.) Assisting boarding students with customs clearance when needed.

● Maintain office security by following safety procedures

● Provide general office support with a variety of clerical activities

Boarding support duties include but are not limited to:

● Creating a student contact list and passport binder at the start of each term.

● Manage the School Attendance Software and Boarding Student Management system

● Conduct daily facility check of boarding rooms, inspecting for damage and potential safety hazards.

● Supporting the Boarding Trips and Activities program by assisting with calls for information, booking tickets, keeping a record of fees to charge students shared with the business office, day student sign-ups, permissions forms, collecting payments, liaising with business office.

● Supporting the bookkeeping for the Boarding Department. Entering requisitions, cross checking credit card sheets with purchases, and organizing receipts from cash purchases.

● Coordinating with students, external immigration consultants, transport providers, business office, and parents to assist with the Stay Permit process. Keeping e-files for student records, collecting and holding documents while students are in residence, passing out documents before travel, document collection upon return.

● Assisting with the overnight sign-out process: making phone calls to families hosting boarders overnight, ensuring appropriate supervision and accommodations according to school standards, answering any simple questions, referring families to the Boarding Head when needed.

● Coordinating transportation to the airport and train station with external car service for student travel prior to breaks and upon request from students.

● Assist with some aspects of the design and layout of institutional communications.

● Prepare generic letters for activities.

Contact mike.mottola@sssrome.it for more information