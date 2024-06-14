27.1 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Ambrit International School is seeking Early Childhood Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ambrit International School is seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic Early Childhood Teacher to join our educational community. The candidate will play an important role in nurturing the early developmental stages of our youngest learners. The ideal applicant will have prior experience teaching within the PYP framework and a passion for delivering inquiry-based, student-centered education.

Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education or a related field.
Master's degree preferred.
Teaching certification/license.
Prior experience teaching within the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP) is preferred.
Strong understanding of inquiry-based pedagogy and student-centered learning approaches.
Ability to differentiate instruction to meet the diverse needs of students.
Excellent communication, collaboration, and interpersonal skills.
Familiarity with educational technology tools and willingness to integrate them into teaching practices.

Experience:
Minimum of 2 years of experience teaching in an early childhood setting.
Experience working with the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP) preferred.

Language Proficiency:
Proficiency in English; knowledge of Italian is a plus.

Skills & Responsibilities:
Creativity in lesson planning
Foster a supportive and inclusive learning environment that encourages student inquiry, critical thinking, and creativity.
Differentiate instruction to meet the diverse learning needs of students within the classroom.
Strong classroom management skills
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
A nurturing approach to child development.
Collaborate with grade-level teams and PYP coordinators to plan and implement interdisciplinary units of inquiry.
Establish and maintain open communication with parents to support student learning and well-being.
Participate in parent-teacher conferences, school events, and other community engagement initiatives.

Start Date: August/September 2024
The candidate must hold an EU passport or have already obtained the right to be employed in Italy

Please contact: ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

 
