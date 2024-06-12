25.7 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 12 June 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Cenerentola
Classifieds Poetry

Cenerentola

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

I like when you wake up and take a shower and the coffee.

I like when you dress and wait me to do breakfast, when say hallo and run fast to work.

Meanwhile in the kitchen fall the fork. 

sernicolim@gmail.com

Ambrit 724 x 450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Poetry

In the night

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Poetry

Mother's Day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Poetry

Triumph

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Poetry

European elections

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Poetry

Sinai mount

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Poetry

Hot thought

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Poetry

Spring

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Poetry

Happy Saint Patrick's Day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -