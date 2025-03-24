19.7 C
Classifieds English Jobs available in Rome

Experienced IGCSE Maths teachers required for school courses

By: Wanted in Rome

Seeking teachers with at least one year of classroom experience preparing students for the following IGCSE Maths

Candidates would ideally have a degree and/or A-levels in the relevant subjects. Morning Availability preferred.

Please send an updated CV detailing their relevant experience and education history including any IGCSE training certifications to coordinators1@trinityschool.it

Address Via dei Mille 35

