Experienced IGCSE Maths teachers required for school courses
Seeking teachers with at least one year of classroom experience preparing students for the following IGCSE Maths
Candidates would ideally have a degree and/or A-levels in the relevant subjects. Morning Availability preferred.
Please send an updated CV detailing their relevant experience and education history including any IGCSE training certifications to coordinators1@trinityschool.it
