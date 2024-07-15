Private English Tutor English native speaking twin elementary children

Seeking experienced elementary school teacher or tutor or reading specialist to teach native English speaking 6 year old twins reading and writing. Twins completed kindergarten in the United States and have started phonics and some reading. The continuation of first grade would include more phonics, spelling and continue with reading and writing as well listening comprehension by reading books aloud or exploring children's interests in English. Seeking availablity Tuesdays and Thursdays and some Fridays from 1:00-3:00. Duties include picking up kids from Italian public school and walking them home several blocks, serving lunch and covering the English reading, writing, spelling, listening, etc.