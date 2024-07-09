34.2 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 09 July 2024
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Position Opening: Communication Specialist –Accent Rome Study Center

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Accent Global Learning is looking for a creative Communication Specialist who is passionate about video content creation, social media and compelling marketing materials for three international higher education brands. Please see the full Position Information and Instructions at: https://accentglobal.com/careers/

General Info

Address Piazza dell'Orologio 7

View on Map

Position Opening: Communication Specialist –Accent Rome Study Center

Piazza dell'Orologio 7

