Accent Global Learning is looking for a creative Communication Specialist who is passionate about video content creation, social media and compelling marketing materials for three international higher education brands. Please see the full Position Information and Instructions at: https://accentglobal.com/careers/
Position Opening: Communication Specialist –Accent Rome Study Center
Piazza dell'Orologio 7
