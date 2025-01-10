Rome to host fashion shows by Dior, Fendi and Dolce & Gabbana

High fashion takes centre stage in Rome in 2025.

Rome is to act as the backdrop for catwalks showcasing new haute couture collections by renowned fashion houses including Dior, Fendi and Dolce & Gabbana.

The city's embrace of high fashion will begin with a show on 27 May by French maison Dior, now part of the largest luxury and fashion group in the world, LVMH.

Dior will present its new Cruise 2025 collection at its first ever show in Rome, whose details are still top secret, La Repubblica newspaper reports.

In July it will be the turn of Dolce & Gabbana when the Italian design duo showcase their work in Rome for the first time in their 40-year career.

The locations of the catwalks for the four-day event, which will include shows of the women's and men's haute couture as well as jewellery, have yet to be revealed.

Fendi, which was founded in Rome in 1925 and is now owned by LVMH, will kick off its cetenerary celebrations with a show during Milan Fashion Week in February before staging a series of exclusive fashion events in the Italian capital. Details of the locations have not been made public.

The choice of Rome by the major international fashion houses is part of a growing trend and comes as Valentino and luxury jeweller Bulgari forge increasingly strong links with the Eternal City.

"It is proof of how attractive our city has become again" - said Rome's councillor for fashion, tourism, major events and sports, Alessandro Onorato - "It is not the result of chance, but of a long and intense work that we have done to create a climate of trust and collaboration with the major brands. We have proven to be reliable, guaranteeing certain times and procedures."

Last month Rome inaugurated the new headquarters of the Accademia Costume & Moda, a prestigious fashion academy, at a former landmark department store in the Esquilino area.