  3. Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies at 83
News Fashion

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies at 83

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Cavalli was famed for his exotic prints and sand-blasted jeans.

Roberto Cavalli, the Italian stylist and founder of the high-end fashion house that bears his name, died on Friday aged 83 after a long illness.

Cavalli died at home in Florence, with his partner Sandra Nilsson at his side, state broadcaster RAI News reports.

The designer, known for his exotic animal prints and sand-blasted jeans, launched his namesake brand in 1970 and went on to achieve international fame for his luxury clothing, perfume and leather accessories.

Cavalli, whose lifestyle was as flamboyant as his brand, surrounded himself with celebrities and was synonymous with the motto "Excess is success".

Born in Florence in 1940, Cavalli was married twice and had six children, the youngest of whom was born just over a year ago.

"We learn with deep sorrow of the passing of the great Florentine designer Roberto Cavalli" - Florence mayor Dario Nardella wrote on social media - "He has left his mark on the modern language of Italian fashion. We will not forget his brilliance and his unconditional love for Florence."

Photo credit: Razvan Iosif / Shutterstock.com.

