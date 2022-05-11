Valentino: Italian fashion icon celebrates 90 years

Luxury fashion house Valentino to stage show on Spanish Steps in Rome this summer.

Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, known worldwide simply as Valentino, will celebrate his 90th birthday on 11 May with a private party at his villa on Via Appia Antica in Rome.

Born in Voghera in Italy's Lombardy region in 1932, the flamboyant designer founded the Valentino brand and company in Rome in 1959 after completing his formal training in Paris.

In 1960 he met Giancarlo Giammetti, an architecture student, who would soon become Valentino's partner, both professionally and romantically.

Together they built a globally recognised brand which became famed for its "Valentino red" dresses.

By the mid-1960s Valentino's creations were a favourite of some of the world's best-known celebrities, including Jacqueline Kennedy, Elizabeth Taylor and Audrey Hepburn.

In 1998, Valentino and Giammetti sold their company for approximately $300 million to Italian conglomerate HdP.

In 2008 Valentino held his final haute couture show in Paris, featuring top models Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Eva Herzigova

The luxury fashion house will unveil its 2022/23 autumn-winter collection with a fashion show at the Spanish Steps, near Valentino's historic headquarters in Piazza Mignanelli, on 8 July.

General Info

Address Piazza di Spagna, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Valentino: Italian fashion icon celebrates 90 years

Piazza di Spagna, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Giorgio Armani receives Italy's highest honour
Fashion

Giorgio Armani receives Italy's highest honour

Princess Diana's niece gets married in Rome
Fashion

Princess Diana's niece gets married in Rome

Valentino to stream live from Rome palace for Paris Fashion Week
Fashion

Valentino to stream live from Rome palace for Paris Fashion Week

Fendi to restore Temple of Venus and Rome
Fashion

Fendi to restore Temple of Venus and Rome

Gucci sponsors restoration of Rome's Tarpeian Rock
Fashion

Gucci sponsors restoration of Rome's Tarpeian Rock

Fendi pays tribute to Lagerfeld with Rome catwalk
Fashion

Fendi pays tribute to Lagerfeld with Rome catwalk

Gucci fashion show in Rome's Capitoline Museums
Fashion

Gucci fashion show in Rome's Capitoline Museums

Art students design staff uniforms for Colosseum
Fashion

Art students design staff uniforms for Colosseum

Vivienne Westwood at British Embassy in Rome
Fashion

Vivienne Westwood at British Embassy in Rome

Tattoos in Rome
Fashion

Tattoos in Rome

Rome's vintage boutiques
Fashion

Rome's vintage boutiques

Fendi celebrates 90th birthday at Trevi Fountain
Fashion

Fendi celebrates 90th birthday at Trevi Fountain

Fendi moves to new Rome headquarters
Fashion

Fendi moves to new Rome headquarters

New H&M store opens in Rome
Fashion

New H&M store opens in Rome

Fendi moves headquarters to EUR
Fashion

Fendi moves headquarters to EUR