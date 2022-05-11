Elephants in Rome: Nanni Moretti film slammed by animal rights group

LAV complains to Rome mayor over use of elephants in Moretti movie.

The surreal sight of four elephants being paraded down a central Rome street against the backdrop of the Colosseum prompted incredulity among tourists on Tuesday morning.

In addition to spawning inevitable jokes about Hannibal, the bizarre spectacle also attracted the ire of animal rights activists.

The elephants, on hire from two circuses, were part of a new movie being filmed on Via dei Fori Imperiali by veteran Italian filmmaker Nanni Moretti.

Gianluca Felicetti, president of LAV, one of Italy's foremost animal rights organisations, slammed the decision in a tweet aimed at Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

Questioning why videography could not be used, Felicetti wrote: "In Rome elephants prisoners of circuses paraded on Via dei Fori Imperiali for the filming of Nanni Moretti's film Il sol dell’avvenire. Who authorised this treatment of animals?"

Elephants in front of Trajan's Markets on Tuesday afternoon

The elephants were on set from early Tuesday before being fed and bundled onto a lorry in front of Trajan's Markets in the afternoon and given a police escort.

Moretti's movie, set in Rome in the 1950s and 1970s, stars Silvio Orlando and Barbora Bobulova who were seen riding an elephant on Via dei Fori Imperiali, reports La Repubblica newspaper.

Photos Wanted in Rome

General Info

Address Via dei Fori Imperiali, Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Elephants in Rome: Nanni Moretti film slammed by animal rights group

Via dei Fori Imperiali, Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76876
Previous article Rome's Night of Museums returns on 14 May

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy hosts Eurovision 2022: All you need to know
English news in Italy

Italy hosts Eurovision 2022: All you need to know

Italy set for wild boar cull amid swine fever fears in Rome
English news in Italy

Italy set for wild boar cull amid swine fever fears in Rome

Swine fever: Rome bans picnics and seals off bins in wild boar ‘red zone’
English news in Italy

Swine fever: Rome bans picnics and seals off bins in wild boar ‘red zone’

Rome wild boar hit by first case of swine fever
English news in Italy

Rome wild boar hit by first case of swine fever

Italy seeks Unesco World Heritage Status for Appian Way
English news in Italy

Italy seeks Unesco World Heritage Status for Appian Way

Italy court says kids should take surnames of both parents
English news in Italy

Italy court says kids should take surnames of both parents

Primo Maggio: Italy celebrates Labour Day on 1 May
English news in Italy

Primo Maggio: Italy celebrates Labour Day on 1 May

Italy marks Liberation Day with holiday on 25 April
English news in Italy

Italy marks Liberation Day with holiday on 25 April

Italy postal worker hid 3,000 letters
English news in Italy

Italy postal worker hid 3,000 letters

Putin statue vandalised in Rome wax museum
English news in Italy

Putin statue vandalised in Rome wax museum

Rome extends availablity of outdoor restaurant tables
English news in Italy

Rome extends availablity of outdoor restaurant tables

3.4 magnitude earthquake near Rome
English news in Italy

3.4 magnitude earthquake near Rome

Italy's May Day concert returns to Rome piazza after two years
English news in Italy

Italy's May Day concert returns to Rome piazza after two years

Rome marks ANZAC Day 2022
English news in Italy

Rome marks ANZAC Day 2022

Villa Aurora: Rome property with Caravaggio mural up for auction a second time
English news in Italy

Villa Aurora: Rome property with Caravaggio mural up for auction a second time