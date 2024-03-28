Valentino names Alessandro Michele new creative director

Michele to be based at Valentino studio in Rome.

Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele on Thursday was named Valentino's creative director and will take up the new role in Rome on 2 April.

Michele, 51, is the former creative director of Gucci and will replace Pierpaolo Piccioli who parted ways with Valentino last week after 25 years.

The Rome-born Michele will be based at the Valentino studio located in Piazza Mignanelli, near the Spanish Steps, in the historic centre of the Italian capital.

Maison Valentino is honored to announce today the appointment of Alessandro Michele as Creative Director.

This appointment marks the beginning of a new journey to continue shining unique values of the brand, its heritage and couture codes in the world through Alessandro Michele’s… pic.twitter.com/vVMxtuPPki— Valentino (@MaisonValentino) March 28, 2024

Michele's debut collection with the Valentino brand will be spring/summer 2025 and the collection will be unveiled during the Paris Fashion Week in September.

In a statement Valentino said the appointment "marks the beginning of a new journey to continue shining unique values of the brand, its heritage and couture codes in the world through Alessandro Michele’s unique perspective and wealth of experience."

Photo credit: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com.