Rome's Palazzo Barberini to exhibit 50 masterpieces from Galleria Borghese

Raphael, Titian, Rubens exhibit runs from 29 March until 30 June.

Two priceless art collections in Rome will merge this spring when Palazzo Barberini hosts 50 masterpieces from Galleria Borghese while the latter undergoes renovation works.

The exhibition, titled Raphael, Titian and Rubens, will see the celebrated paintings go on display at the National Galleries of Ancient Art in Palazzo Barberini from 29 March until 30 June.

The move, hailed as an "unprecedented collaboration", will allow the public to continue to view the Galleria Borghese paintings even during the major renovation works in its Pinacoteca, financed with funds from Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The paintings on display in Palazzo Barberini will include Portrait of a Man by Antonello da Messina, Madonna and Child by Giovanni Bellini, Madonna and Child with St John and Angels by Sandro Botticelli, Portrait of a Young Woman with a Unicorn by Raphael, Susanna and the Elders by Peter Paul Rubens, Sacred and Profane Love by Titian, and St John the Baptist Preaching by Paolo Veronese.

The collections of the two galleries share a similar history, linked to two key figures from Roman political and cultural life in the 17th century, Maffeo Barberini and Scipione Borghese.

The newly appointed director of Palazzo Barberini, Thomas Clement Salomon, said the two historical figures "would have rejoiced" at the joint initiative.

Francesca Cappelletti, director of Galleria Borghese, said that "with an exceptional effort the gallery will never close and will remain open to visitors during the works".

Following the restoration of its façade, Galleria Borghese said the renovation works will involve "the replacement of upholstery and the modernisation of fixtures with a view to energy efficiency, the expansion of cultural accessibility, the updating of the storerooms and the restoration of some large canvases."

For the duration of the works, the ticket price will be reduced at Galleria Borghese whose visitors can then avail of much-discounted tickets at Palazzo Barberini.