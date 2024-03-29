21.6 C
News Terrorism

Rome tightens security over Easter weekend

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Tight security at Via Crucis after Moscow attack.

Rome is increasing its security measures over the Easter weekend, security officials said on Thursday, in light of the deadly terror attack in Moscow on 22 March.

Security is to be heightened around crowded events such as the Via Crucis Good Friday ceremony at the Colosseum on 29 March, which will be attended by Pope Francis, and the Easter Sunday Mass in St Peter's Square on 31 March.

Under the security plan, which comes into force on Friday, extra police will be on duty around "sensitive" sites including churches, with additional security checks in the historic centre and the Vatican area.

Security has also been raised at Rome's airports, subways and train stations under the measures introduced by the city's prefect Lamberto Giannini.

The move comes after Italy's national committee for public order and security recently announced an "intensification of surveillance and control activities" following the Moscow attack.

The torchlit Via Crucis ceremony takes place at the Colosseum on Friday at 21.15, while the Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday Mass will be celebrated at St Peter's in the Vatican.

Photo credit: AM113 / Shutterstock.com.

