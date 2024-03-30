The Young Berlusconi: New Netflix Docuseries

New Berlusconi series set for release on 11 April.

A new docuseries about the former Italian prime minister and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi, who died last year aged 86, is set for release on Netflix on 11 April.

Titled Il Giovane Berlusconi, the series will comprise three 50-minute episodes retracing the life of the tycoon, from his entrepreneurial success to his meteoric political career in the 1990s.

The series, directed by Simone Manetti, will contain never-before-seen archive footage and promises to offer a glimpse into lesser-known aspects of Berlusconi's colourful life.

In addition to interviews with those close to Berlusconi, the series features archive material along with personal anecdotes that shed light on the controversial figure whose media empire and political discourse shaped Italian society.

The series will chart Berlusconi's humble beginnings through to his enormous success in the world of business, media, football and politics.

In the first images of the trailer, a young Berlusconi is asked by television presenter Mike Buongiorno: "You are involved in many things, television, cinema, distribution, publishing, construction, football - I don't know how you do it all - has it ever occurred to you to get into politics?"

Berlusconi replied: "I am a man who gets things done, so leave me to do what I do well, being an entrepreneur."

After its release in Italy, the docuseries will be available for streaming in many other countries, starting with France, Germany and Austria.