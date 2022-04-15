Italy museums open on Easter holiday weekend

State and city-run museums will be open in Rome over Easter but the Vatican Museums will be closed.

Italy's state museums and archaeological sites will be open to the public on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday this year.

For visiting information consult the Italian culture ministry website.

Rome's city-run museums, including the Capitoline Museums, will also be open for Pasqua (Easter Sunday) and Pasquetta (Easter Monday), with details available on the capital's website.

#Pasqua2022 | Musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali aperti durante le festività di Pasqua e Pasquetta, che saranno all’insegna dell’arte e della cultura. Verifica luoghi, orari, tariffe e modalità di visita su: https://t.co/58xAJFBEoM / #MiC #museitaliani pic.twitter.com/GyZsH6Oyd1 — Ministero della Cultura (@MiC_Italia) April 15, 2022

This means that almost all museums and archaeological sites in Rome will be open to visitors on Sunday and Monday, however some museums such as Galleria Borghese require advance booking.

Tourists in Rome should note that the Vatican Museums will be closed on both days, 17 and 18 April.

Photo credit: Vasilii L / Shutterstock.com.