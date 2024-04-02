18.4 C
News Tourism

Rome unveils winning design for New Archaeological Walk

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Studio Labics wins international competition.

The winning design for a New Archaeological Walk linking Rome's ancient landmarks was unveiled at a presentation on the rooftop terrace of Trajan's Forum on Tuesday.

Rome-based architectural and urban planning studio Labics was named as the winner of the international design competition launched last October, coming first out of 23 proposals.

The Nuova Passeggiata Archeologica will incorporate new pedestrian spaces, green areas, balconies, raised walkways and cycle-pedestrian paths along the route whose works have an estimated price tag of €18.8 million.

The plan by Labics reimagines the public spaces and pedestrian routes linking Rome's ancient sites in a "large pedestrian ring" around the Roman Forum, Colosseum, the Baths of Caracalla and the Circus Maximus, incorporating also the Caelian, Palatine and Capitoline hills.

The presentation was attended by Italy's culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri and the capital's superintendent of cultural heritage Claudio Parisi Presicce.

Labics, founded in 2002 by Maria Claudia Clemente and Francesco Isidori, was chosen as the winner by a panel of five experts chaired by the Portuguese architect João Luís Carrilho da Graça.

Renderings of New Archaeological Walk unveiled at Trajan's Markets

 

Asked about the prospect of fully pedestrianising Via dei Fori Imperiali, Gualtieri said it would only become possible after 2033 when the Metro C station in Piazza Venezia becomes operational.

The winning entry will now be subject to legal and feasibility checks, according to the city of Rome website, which states that all going to plan the works could start by September.

Cover photo Labics

