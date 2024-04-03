Rome remembers Holocaust victims with train station memorial

Binario della Memoria unveiled at Tiburtina.

A multimedia memorial commemorating Italian victims of the Holocaust was unveiled at the Tiburtina train station in Rome on Wednesday.

The memorial was installed on Platform 1 where 80 years ago more than 1,000 Roman Jews, including 200 children, were deported to Auschwitz on 18 October 1943, two days after the Nazi raid on the city's Ghetto quarter.

Only 16 would make it back to Rome alive: 15 men and one woman, no children.

The Binario della Memoria installation retraces the terrible events of 16 October 1943, with archive documents and imagery, as well as testimonies from some of the survivors.

Among those present at the inauguration of the memorial at Tiburtina were Italy's culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, Lazio region president Francesco Rocca, Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri and the president of Rome's Jewish community Victor Fadlun.

A Holocaust memorial can also be found at Binario 21 in Milan's Central Station, the platform from which thousands of Jews were deported to Auschwitz, including 93-year-old life senator Liliana Segre, one of the few Italian Jewish children to survive deportation to a Nazi death camp.

Photo Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane