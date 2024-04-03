Another major Jubilee 2025 project gets underway in Rome.
The existing grass lawns and pavements are to be replaced with geometric paving, flowerbeds, seating, light effects and water features including walk-in 'splash' fountains. The plan does not appear to include trees.
The city's public works councillor Ornella Segnalini described the project as "another major Jubilee construction site to redesign an urban space and make the most of its function as a place of faith and encounter".
#Giubileo2025, al via i lavori per la riqualificazione del piazzale antistante alla Basilica di #SanGiovanni in Laterano. Rifacimento della pavimentazione, aiuole e fontane a raso per contrastare le isole di calore.
Infohttps://t.co/ZnhTsTz32g#RomaSiTrasforma pic.twitter.com/iNBzQByATj
— Roma (@Roma) April 3, 2024
Rome revamps piazza in front of Lateran Basilica for Jubilee 2025
P.za di S. Giovanni in Laterano, 4, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
