Italy's May Day concert moves to Circus Maximus in 2024

Rome to transform grounds in front of landmark church.

Italy's annual May Day concert will leave behind its traditional venue outside the Basilica of S. Giovanni in Laterano next year and move to the Circus Maximus , organisers said on Monday.

The free concertone, which attracted large crowds every year, has been held in front of the basilica for the last three decades to mark Workers' Day on 1 May.

Now, as part of major works for the upcoming Jubilee 2025, the city is to transform the sprawling site from patchy lawns into a piazza full of water features including walk-in "splash" fountains and light effects.

The concert's move to the Circus Maximus next year is designed to facilitate the works which are set to begin next spring and conclude by the end of 2024.

A rendering of the new-look piazza unveiled recently by the city.

The concertone moved to the Tor Vergata suburb in 2000 during the Jubilee Year, while in 2020 and 2021 it was held at the Auditorium Parco della Musica - streamed live without crowds - due to the covid pandemic.

In recent years the Circus Maximus has hosted numerous concerts by major international acts including The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and Guns N' Roses.

A controversy broke out in August after a concert by American rapper Travis Scott sparked earthquake fears due to the vibrations of 60,000 people jumping up and down in the ancient Roman site.