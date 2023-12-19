15.3 C
Tue, 19 December 2023
SPQR: Ancient Rome quiz game launches in Italy

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

S.P.Q.R. quiz is devoted to Ancient Rome.

A new quiz game designed to test players' knowledge of Ancient Rome has been launched in Italy in time for the Christmas market.

Aimed at players aged upwards of 14, the boxed card game is titled S.P.Q.R., short for Senatus Populusque Romanus which means the Senate and the People of Rome.

L'Airone Editore said its game aims to "educate, entertain and make a multi-generational audience better acquainted with the curiosities, contexts, places, facts, customs and traditions of the civilisation that built one of the strongest and most famous empires in the history of time."

The 500 questions - in Italian - are designed to "seriously test even the most skilled experts" on the subject of Ancient Rome.

The five categories are Kings and dictators: from Romulus to Caesar; The empire: from Octavian to Romulus Augustulus; Gods, heroes, myths, legends; Daily life; Gossip and scandals.

Up to eight players can compete, or more if playing in teams. To win a category players need to answer at least two questions exactly, and whoever wins all five categories is a candidate for victory, provided they pass the final hurdle of the five "true or false?" questions.

Answers are provided under each question on the cards, while the accompanying book answers the questions in more detail.

S.P.Q.R., devised by Pietro Gorini, is available at major bookstores, game shops, online digital platforms and on the publisher's website for €19.90.

