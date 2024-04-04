13.2 C
News Tourism

Rome's Colosseum welcomes record 12 million visitors in 2023

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Colosseum registers 24 per cent rise in visitors.

The Colosseum in Rome attracted more than 12 million visitors in 2023, Italy's culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano announced during an Easter visit to the ancient amphitheatre.

In a statement, Sangiuliano said the 12,212,000 visitors to the Colosseum Archaeological Park in 2023 represented a "significant" increase - of about 24 per cent - compared to the 9.3 million visitors in 2022.

The minister noted that in general Italy has seen a increase in visitor numbers "in almost all museums and archaeological parks, but the Colosseum stands out together with Pompeii and the Uffizi".

The Colosseum Archaeological Park, which recently launched a new booking platform, welcomed 7.5 million visitors in 2019, before the covid pandemic.

Photo credit: Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com.

Rome's Colosseum welcomes record 12 million visitors in 2023

Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

