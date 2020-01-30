Rome: Pantheon is Italy's top tourist site

Record tourist numbers at Pantheon in 2019.

Rome's Pantheon attracted more than 9 million visitors in 2019 - an increase of 4 per cent on the year before - according to Italy's culture ministry.

The Pantheon, which is open for free, was the most visited site in Italy last year, attracting more tourists than other "superstar" sites, all of which have entry fees.

The Colosseum attracted more than 7.5 million visitors, the Uffizi in Florence welcomed 4.4 million visitors, while 4 million people visited Pompeii in 2019.

Visitor numbers to the Pantheon could be even higher in 2020 as tourists flock to pay their respects to High Renaissance master Raphael - buried inside the ancient landmark - on the 500th anniversary of his death.

Controversial plans to introduce an entry fee to the Pantheon were dropped by Italy's culture ministry in late 2018.

Photo by Evan Qu on Unsplash.

