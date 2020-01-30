First suspected case of Coronavirus in Rome.

A Chinese tourist is being treated at Rome's Spallanzani infectious diseases hospital in what is being reported by local media as the first suspected case of Coronavirus in the capital.

The tourist reportedly arrived in Rome in recent days and had been staying at a hotel on Via Cavour, in the central Monti district, before falling ill on 29 January.

Other suspected cases of the fatal virus in Italy in recent days have proved to be false alarms.

Italy's health ministry has ordered strict screening measures for passengers arriving into Fiumicino airport from China where the outbreak began at the start of this year.