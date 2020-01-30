Suspected case of Coronavirus in Rome

First suspected case of Coronavirus in Rome.

A Chinese tourist is being treated at Rome's Spallanzani infectious diseases hospital in what is being reported by local media as the first suspected case of Coronavirus in the capital.

The tourist reportedly arrived in Rome in recent days and had been staying at a hotel on Via Cavour, in the central Monti district, before falling ill on 29 January.

Other suspected cases of the fatal virus in Italy in recent days have proved to be false alarms.

Italy's health ministry has ordered strict screening measures for passengers arriving into Fiumicino airport from China where the outbreak began at the start of this year.

 

General Info

Address Via Cavour, Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Suspected case of Coronavirus in Rome

Via Cavour, Roma RM, Italy
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
