Italy: cruise ship in lockdown over Coronavirus fears

6,000 passengers confined on cruise ship off Italian coast.

A cruise ship off the Italian coast north of Rome has been placed on lockdown due to fears of two suspected cases of the fatal Coronavirus on board.

Around 6,000 people are now confined on the ship in the port of Civitavecchia after a 54-year-old female passenger from Macau fell ill with a fever.

The woman has been isolated in her cabin, along with her travel companion and several doctors, as health authorities test samples from the couple for the Coronavirus.

The vast Costa Smeralda cruise liner arrived in Civitavecchia from Palma on the Spanish island of Mallorca as part of a one-week cruise in the Mediterranean.

The news, which follows a suspected case of Coronavirus in Rome, comes as the death toll from the disease rises to 170 in China.

The World Health Organization is meeting on 30 January to decide whether to declare a global emergency as the virus spreads around the world.

General Info

Address 00053 Civitavecchia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Italy: cruise ship in lockdown over Coronavirus fears

00053 Civitavecchia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69291
Previous article Suspected case of Coronavirus in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Suspected case of Coronavirus in Rome
Health

Suspected case of Coronavirus in Rome

Coronavirus fears: Rome sells out of face masks
Health

Coronavirus fears: Rome sells out of face masks

Medical cannabis is now free in Sicily
Health

Medical cannabis is now free in Sicily

Rome airport screens for deadly Wuhan virus
Health

Rome airport screens for deadly Wuhan virus

English speaking doctors in Rome
Health

English speaking doctors in Rome

How to visit Rome's oldest pharmacy
Health

How to visit Rome's oldest pharmacy

Doctors issue health warning over Rome trash
Health

Doctors issue health warning over Rome trash

Rome's international community donates blood
Health

Rome's international community donates blood

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Rome
Health

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Rome

Rome issues advice for coping with heatwave
Health

Rome issues advice for coping with heatwave

Rome on red alert for heatwave on 11 August
Health

Rome on red alert for heatwave on 11 August

Rome on red alert for heatwave on 25 July
Health

Rome on red alert for heatwave on 25 July

Best Spas in Rome
Health

Best Spas in Rome

Rome trash crisis: doctors say risk of disease
Health

Rome trash crisis: doctors say risk of disease

Rome city museums free for blood donors
Health

Rome city museums free for blood donors