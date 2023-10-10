27.2 C
News Culture

Rome seeks to link ancient sites with New Archaeological Walk

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome to unveil winning design in February 2024.

Rome has launched an international design competition to create a New Archaeological Walk, reimagining the public spaces and pedestrian routes linking the city's ancient Roman sites.

The contest is calling for designs for "a large pedestrian ring" around the Roman Forum, Colosseum, the Baths of Caracalla and the Circus Maximus, incorporating also the Caelian, Palatine and Capitoline hills.

The city says the project is "the first step" in the Centro Archeologico Monumentale di Roma plan, which it describes as a "set of transformations that embrace the most important archaeological area in the world."

Designs must enhance pedestrian spaces and include plans for more viewing points, street furnishings and greenery, "focusing on the large axis of Via dei Fori Imperiali, no longer just a roadway."

The city says the aim of the Nuova Passeggiata Archeologica is to "profoundly change the sense of these places, transforming them into a set of public spaces and balconies overlooking the archaeological area."

The competition closes at the end of this year, with Rome set to unveil the winning design in February.

"We would like to achieve all this between 2025 and 2026", Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri told news agency ANSA on Friday, adding that some works would already be finished ahead of Jubilee 2025 before completion by 2027.

For full details of the project see city website.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

