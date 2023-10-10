Italy and Turkey to co-host Euro 2032

UEFA to select five stadiums in Italy as Euro 2032 venues.

Italy and Turkey have been confirmed as hosts of the 2032 European Championship, the European soccer governing body UEFA announced on Tuesday.

"The joint bidders presented 20 potential host stadiums, of which 10 will he chosen, five per country, by October 2026", UEFA said in a statement.

Italian sports minister Andrea Abodi welcomed the news, hailing it as "a great opportunity that must generate positive legacies, well before the event and not only in the cities directly involved".

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina described it is as "a historic turning point" that would provide an opportunity "to revolutionise the idea of infrastructure in our country".



UEFA also announced on Tuesday that the UK and Ireland will c0-host Euro 2028, with games being played in 10 stadiums: six in England and one each in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

Italy's stadiums in the running to host the 2032 tournament are in Rome, Milan, Turin, Verona, Genoa, Bologna, Florence, Rome, Naples, Bari and Cagliari, out of which five venues will be selected by UEFA.

The FIGC said last year that hosting the Euro 2032 event would give Italy the chance to modernise its stadiums, some of which have not been upgraded since the 1990 World Cup, the last major soccer tournament hosted by Italy alone.

Italy won the Euro championship as host nation in 1968 and also organised Euro 1980, won by West Germany, as well as four games of Euro 2020 which the Italians won after defeating England.