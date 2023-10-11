28.3 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 11 October 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome reopens Palazzetto dello Sport after five years
News Sport

Rome reopens Palazzetto dello Sport after five years

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Landmark sports facility to host volleyball and basketball once again.

Rome will reopen the Palazzetto dello Sport indoor arena in the Flaminio district on Sunday following extensive renovation works and a closure of five years.

Built for the 1960 Olympics, the iconic sporting facility has been unused since 2018 when it closed for repairs. It was subsequently abandoned, suffering damage from neglect and vandals.

The newly-restored Palazzetto dello Sport will come back to life this weekend, however, when it hosts the 2023-24 seasons of the Roma Volley Club and AS Luiss basketball teams.

The works carried out on the structure, whose landmark dome was designed by Pier Luigi Nervi, started during the adminstration of former mayor Virginia Raggi and finished under incumbent Roberto Gualtieri.

Rome tourism and sport councillor Alessandro Onorato, who presented the refurbished facility on Tuesday, told reporters that the city "inherited" a €3 million renovation contract with an expiry date of March 2022.

"We realised that the works would never be finished in time and that the money allocated was not enough", Onorato told news outlet RomaToday, with the city raising additional funds of €2 million to see the project through.

When it opens on Sunday, the Palazzetto will have 2,500 seats available for specators, rising to its full capacity of 3,500 seats when works finish definitively in December.

Onorato told newspaper Corriere della Sera that the city would now shift its focus to other unfinished projects, starting with the nearby Flaminio Stadium.

Palazzetto dello Sport opened for 1960 Olympics

 

A brief history of the Palazzetto dello Sport

 

Inaugurated in 1957, the arena was designed by architect Annibale Vitellozzi while its innovative reinforced concrete dome was designed by engineer and architect Pier Luigi Nervi.

 

During the 1960 Olympic Games the venue hosted several sports, notably basketball, and in subsequent decades it hosted volleyball matches.

Given its location near Viale Tiziano near the Auditorium Parco della Musica, the structure is known to Romans as PalaTiziano.

Nervi (1891-1979) is best remembered for major projects such as Stadio Berta in Florence, known today as Stadio Artemio Franchi, and the Vatican's Paul VI Audience Hall.

 

Vitellozzi designed the modern-day façade of Rome's Termini Station and was among the team of architects who oversaw the completion of the city's Olympic Stadium in 1953.

Photo Corriere dello Sport

General Info

Address Piazza Apollodoro, 10, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome reopens Palazzetto dello Sport after five years

Piazza Apollodoro, 10, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

Aur 724x450
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H4 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Sport

Italy and Turkey to co-host Euro 2032

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Fire breaks out at Ryder Cup venue in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Ryder Cup puts Rome in global spotlight

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Ryder Cup 2023 in Rome: a quick guide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy issues special coin to mark Ryder Cup in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy's Tamberi wins high jump gold in World Athletics Championships

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Formula E returns to Rome on 15-16 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy hosts Mille Miglia rally of vintage and classic cars

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -