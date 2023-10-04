Rome's Circus Maximus to host Made in Italy farm food festival

Farm food festival to be held in Circus Maximus.

Thousands of farmers from across Italy will showcase their food produce and traditions of farm life at the Circus Maximus in Rome over the weekend of 13-15 October.

The free festival is hosted by the Italian agricultural association Coldiretti which describes the event as "the largest zero-kilometre market ever created in Italy".

Visitors to Villaggio Coldiretti can sample "100 per cent" Made in Italy gourmet food, at €8 a plate, with "agri-chefs" on hand to offer cooking demonstrations and insights into regional cuisine.

The farmers' market will include wine and beer tastings and a "school of extra virgin olive oil", according to organisers, as well as areas offering information about pet therapy and farmhouse holidays.

The family-friendly event will feature farm animals, with donkey rides for children and the chance to get up close to cows, sheep, goats and rabbits.

There is also an an "agri-kindergarten" where children can learn about skills such as kneading bread and growing vegetables.

Organisers say the aim of the festival is to highlight the biodiversity of Italian agriculture and the quality of Made in Italy agri-food and showcasing "the entrepreneurial spirit of young farmers" and the latest innovations in the sector.

For full details see Coldiretti website. Photo La Repubblica.