Vatican Post Office: How to send a letter from Vatican City

Souvenir postcards from Vatican City with Vatican stamps.

While on vacation in Rome many tourists enquire about sending a postcard from Vatican City with a Vatican stamp, either as a souvenir for themselves or as a novel gesture to family or friends back home.

Established in 1929, the Vatican postal system has a reputation of being one of the most efficient in the world.

The Vatican Post Office is open to everyone, for sending mail both inside and outside Vatican City, just make sure you use the yellow post box for Vatican mail and not a red post box for Italian mail.

The central Vatican post office is located inside the gates of S. Anna and is reserved for Vatican employees.

However there is an official Vatican post office open to everyone located under the colonnade to the right-hand side of St Peter's Square, open Monday to Saturday from 08.30 until 18.30.

It is also possible to buy stamps, including special limited edition sets, in the gift shop on the other side of Piazza S. Pietro, and there is even a white mobile post office stationed in the square.

Holy See stamps, including collectors' editions, can be purchased inside the Vatican Museums too, and regular Vatican stamps are also on sale at the giftshop in the Basilica of St John Lateran, which has Vatican extraterritorial status.

Vatican stamps can also be purchased in the souvenir shop at the Basilica of St Paul's outside the Walls which has its own Vatican postbox.

Photo credit: Paolo Gallo / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address 00120, Vatican City
Website https://www.vaticanstate.va/it/

View on Map

Vatican Post Office: How to send a letter from Vatican City

00120, Vatican City

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy lights up the world's largest Christmas tree
General

Italy lights up the world's largest Christmas tree

Where to buy Christmas trees in Rome
General

Where to buy Christmas trees in Rome

Spelacchio: Rome's Christmas tree returns to Piazza Venezia
General

Spelacchio: Rome's Christmas tree returns to Piazza Venezia

Pope Francis Instagram page 'liked' Brazilian model’s sexy photo
General

Pope Francis Instagram page 'liked' Brazilian model’s sexy photo

Rome marks National Unity and Armed Forces Day
General

Rome marks National Unity and Armed Forces Day

National hero: Italy's president honours Willy with gold medal for bravery
General

National hero: Italy's president honours Willy with gold medal for bravery

Unexploded world war two bomb dug up in central Rome
General

Unexploded world war two bomb dug up in central Rome

September snow falls near Rome
General

September snow falls near Rome

Italy: vast fire breaks out in Ancona port
General

Italy: vast fire breaks out in Ancona port

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday in August
General

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday in August

Rome heatwave warning on 12 August
General

Rome heatwave warning on 12 August

10 Italian cities on red alert for heatwave
General

10 Italian cities on red alert for heatwave

4th of July virtual party at US embassy in Rome
General

4th of July virtual party at US embassy in Rome

Alex Zanardi in critical condition after road accident
General

Alex Zanardi in critical condition after road accident

Italy: the most beautiful country in the world
General

Italy: the most beautiful country in the world