27.9 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 09 October 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy faces taxi strike on Tuesday 10 October
News Transport

Italy faces taxi strike on Tuesday 10 October

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Taxi strike on Tuesday follows public transport strike on Monday.

Taxi drivers in Italy are to stage a 24-hour strike on Tuesday 10 October in protest over a government decree that paves the way for an increase in new taxi licences.

The measures included in the so-called Asset decree are designed to address a shortage in taxis - a problem that came to a head during the busy summer season - allowing city authorities to issue up to 20 per cent more licences to cope with demand.

The move comes amid a surge of tourism in Italy and ahead of major upcoming events including the Jubilee 2025 in Rome and the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in 2026.

However the Usb, Orsa and Fast Cofsal trade unions representing cab drivers, a powerful lobby in Italy, are against the prospect of additional taxi licenses being issued.

The minister for Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso on Monday described the planned strike as "hard to comprehend", adding that he hoped taxi drivers would "come to their senses".

Tuesday's strike comes the day after a nationwide industrial dispute grounded local public transport services in cities around Italy.
Aur 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Mater Dei - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Monday 9 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport Top stories

Mestre: 21 dead after bus crashes off Venice overpass

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's traffic-free Sundays to battle smog

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Ryder Cup: Rome shuts Metro B1 subway for four days

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy's public transport strike on Friday postponed until 9 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy public transport strike on Friday reduced to four hours

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 29 September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome adds extra subway trains for Ryder Cup

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -