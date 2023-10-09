Italy premier Meloni expresses solidarity with Israel

Meloni issues statement on anniversary of 1982 Synagogue attack in Rome.

Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday expressed the government's solidarity with the people of Israel and the Italian Jewish community in relation to the "horrible and barbaric events" taking place in Israel.

The statement by Meloni, who said that "terror will never prevail", was issued on the 41st anniversary of a terror attack on the Great Synagogue of Rome in which two-year-old Stefano Gaj Taché was killed and 37 were injured.

In the attack, Palestinian terrorists threw hand grenades and opened fire with machine guns on worshippers leaving the synagogue after Shemini Atzeret services on the morning of 9 October 1982.

In ricordo del piccolo Stefano Gaj Tachè, la Comunità si è riunita questa mattina per una cerimonia in memoria del vile attentato del #9ottobre 1982. Presenti il Rabbino Capo R. Di Segni, il Pres. @fadlunvictor, il Min. Interni @piantedosim ed il Sindaco di Roma @gualtierieurope pic.twitter.com/UJk4sSULNd— Comunità Ebraica di Roma (@romaebraica) October 9, 2023

Rome's Jewish community held a commemorative ceremony at the city's synagogue on Monday, attended by Chief Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni, the president of Rome's Jewish community Victor Fadlun, Italian interior minister Matteo Piantedosi and Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

Following the Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday, Rome police increased security at the Synagogue and in the Jewish Ghetto district as well as at the Israeli embassy and other diplomatic residences.

Questa sera la facciata di Palazzo Chigi è illuminata con la bandiera di Israele in segno di solidarietà per l'attacco subito pic.twitter.com/gr3xS59R5R— Palazzo_Chigi (@Palazzo_Chigi) October 7, 2023

On Saturday night the Italian government lit up the façade of Palazzo Chigi in Rome with the Israeli flag in a show of solidarity with the people of Israel.

Rome also illuminated city hall buildings at the Campidoglio over the weekend with the Israeli flag alongside the peace flag.

Photo Palazzo Chigi