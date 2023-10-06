27.4 C
Italy faces public transport strike on Monday 9 October

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike to affect local public transport services in Italy.

Commuters in Rome, Milan and other Italian cities face disruption to local public transport services on Monday 9 October due to a national 24-hour strike.

The industrial dispute, called by the USB trade union representing public transport workers, will affect bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

The nationwide strike action was originally scheduled for 29 September but was postponed after Italy's transport minister Matteo Salvini issued an injunction to reduce the industrial action to four hours.

"Four hours is not enough for workers to assert their rights", the union said in a statement, underlining that the strike on 9 October would be for 24 hours.

In Rome the strike is set to affect ATAC, Roma TPL e Cotral services from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service, according to the capital's mobility website.

Milan faces disruption to ATM public transport services from 08.45 to 15.00 and again after 18.00.

Reasons for the strike include demands for better pay and increased safety in the workplace.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.

Photo credit Only Fabrizio / Shutterstock.com.

