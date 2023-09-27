Italy public transport strike on Friday reduced to four hours

Salvini orders 24-hour strike to be cut to four hours.

The Italian government has reduced to four hours a planned 24-hour strike affecting local public transport services in Rome and cities across Italy on Friday 29 September.

The strike action was cut to four hours after Italy's transport minister and deputy premier Matteo Salvini stepped in by issuing an injunction on Wendesday morning.

The industrial dispute has been called by the USB trade union representing public transport workers.

The planned strike action will affect bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

Sciopero #tpl del 29 settembre ridotto da 24 a 4 ore: il ministro @matteosalvinimi ha firmato la precettazionehttps://t.co/4geuelKXoL pic.twitter.com/nto4C6JPLi— Ministero delle Infrastrutture e dei Trasporti (@mims_gov) September 27, 2023

In Rome, where the Ryder Cup golf tournament is underway, the strike will affect ATAC, Roma TPL and Cotral services from 09.30 until 13.30, according to the city's mobility website.

Reasons for the strike include demands for better pay and increased safety in the workplace.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.

Photo Wanted in Rome: Stazione Termini, 26 September 2023.