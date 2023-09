Trade union abandons plan for Friday walkout.

Italy's USB trade union has called off its planned 24-hour public transport strike on Friday 29 September after the government stepped in to limit the industrial action to four hours.

The decision to postpone the nationwide strike until Monday 9 October came after Italy's transport minister Matteo Salvini issued an injunction to reduce the time-frame of the dispute.

"Four hours is not enough for workers to assert their rights", the union said in a statement on Wednesday, stressing that the strike on 9 October would be for 24 hours.

The strike action will affect local public transport services in Rome and cities across Italy.