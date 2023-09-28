Italy faces flight disruption on Friday due to airport workers strike

ITA Airways cancels dozens of flights on Friday.

Air travellers in Italy face significant disruption on Friday 29 September due to a nationwide 24-hour strike by airport ground staff and baggage handlers.

The industrial dispute, confirmed by trade unions on Wednesday, will involve airport workers striking from 00.01 until 23.59 on Friday, with easyJet cabin crew also on strike from 13.00 to 17.00.

The walkout is expected to cause widespread delays and has resulted in ITA Airways cancelling 73 domestic flights, with disruption also expected on routes operated by other airlines.

A seguito dell'agitazione di 24 ore proclamata dal personale del comparto aereo e delle società di Handling per la giornata di venerdì 29 settembre 2023 siamo costretti a cancellare 73 voli nazionali.

Qui la lista dei voli coinvolti: https://t.co/hOIJsvByI4 pic.twitter.com/Mvt97Af5KX— ITA Airways Risponde (@ITAAirways) September 26, 2023

The industrial action had been scheduled to take place the same day as a 24-hour strike affecting local public transport services across Italy however this was postponed to 9 October following a government order.

The reasons for Friday's airport workers' strike - called for by the Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto aereo trade unions - include demands for greater job security and the renewal of a national collective labour contract that expired six years ago.

Rome's Fiumicino airport posted a notice of the strike on social media, warning travellers to check their flight status with their airline in advance.

A seguito di uno sciopero nazionale del trasporto aereo di 24 ore indetto per il 29 settembre 2023, alcuni voli potrebbero subire ritardi o cancellazioni.

Si invitano pertanto i passeggeri a verificare lo stato del proprio volo con la compagnia aerea di riferimento. pic.twitter.com/TW4U1h5rYU— Aeroporti di Roma (@AeroportidiRoma) September 27, 2023

The Italian civil aviation authority ENAC assures air travellers that flights are guaranteed during strikes from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00.

The ENAC website also contains a list of international and domestic flights that are guaranteed to take off on Friday.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.