News Transport

Ryder Cup: Rome shuts Metro B1 subway for four days

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

City increases service on Metro B line.

Rome's Metro B1 subway will be shut from 28 September until 1 October as the city increases the frequency of trains on the Metro B line to cope with crowds during the Ryder Cup.

The Metro B1 line, an offshoot of Metro B, serves four stations from Piazza Bologna to Jonio in the north-east of the capital.

For the duration of the four-day subway closure, which the city says is to carry out urgent work on lighting systems and overhead lines, the B1 route will be served by shuttle buses.

Meanwhile trains will run every five minutes on the Metro B to cope with crowds travelling to the Ryder Cup, taking place at the Marco Simone golf course in Guidonia Montecelio, north-east of Rome.

The city is providing shuttle bus services between Metro B station Ponte Mammolo and the prestigious golfing event which comes to Italy for the first time in its almost 100-year history.

For the duration of the Ryder Cup, Rome's taxi service will also be extended to include Guidonia Montecelio following an agreement between the capital and local authorities.

