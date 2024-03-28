17.8 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 28 March 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Former Rome opera chief sentenced to jail over workplace death
News Culture

Former Rome opera chief sentenced to jail over workplace death

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Carlo Fuortes set to appeal sentence.

A court in Rome on Wednesday sentenced the former superintendent of Rome's opera house, Carlo Fuortes, to 16 months in jail over the accidental death of a cleaner in 2017.

Oberdan Varani, 50, fell off a ladder while working in the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma on 31 July 2017, suffering serious head injuries. He died in hospital after nine days in a coma.

The court ordered Fuortes to pay €220,000 to the victim's family, Corriere della Sera newspaper reports, and also sentenced the owner of the company that employed Varani to 16 months in prison. 

Luca Montanari, the lawyer representing Varani, said the family of the deceased was satisfied with the ruling and claimed that the opera house had been in violation of safety standards at the time of the accident.

Fuortes' lawyer Alessandro Gamberini pledged to appeal the "disconcerting" sentence, arguing that the reason behind Varani's death was not related to safety in the workplace but was instead linked to the deceased man's blood alcohol level.

Fuortes, 64, is an experienced manager who is credited with reviving the fortunes of Rome's opera house during his time at the helm there from 2013 to 2021.

He later served as head of the Italian state broadcaster RAI before taking up a new appointment in recent days as superintendent of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino.

Photo La Repubblica

Smiling H2 - 724x450
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

Culture

Scoppio del Carro: Florence's explosive Easter tradition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Dantedì: Italy pays tribute to Dante with national day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's secret sites open for FAI Spring Days 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

L'Aquila crowned Italy's Capital of Culture 2026

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

French embassy in Italy to complete restoration project in 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome's Palazzo Barberini to exhibit 50 masterpieces from Galleria Borghese

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

The women in charge of Rome's museums

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome reopens Mario Praz Museum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -