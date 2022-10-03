Rome's former MAS store to become fashion academy

New life for former MAS building near Piazza Vittorio.

Once famed for its cut-price clothes, the former MAS store near Rome's multi-ethnic Piazza Vittorio is set to be transformed into the headquarters of a prestigious fashion academy.

Magazzini Allo Statuto - more a warehouse than a shop - shut its doors for good in 2017 after more than a century.

The vast clothing outlet, which was spread out over six floors, stocked an array of budget clothes, shoes, jewellery, sports gear, linen and luggage.

The building was sold in recent weeks by asset management group Azimut, reports Rome newspaper Il Messaggero, and works are underway to gut the premises on Via dello Statuto.

Once refurbished, the former MAS building is reportedly destined to become the headquarters of the Accademia Costume & Moda, founded in Rome in 1964.

The fashion academy will leave behind its base at Ponte S. Angelo to lease the 6,700 premises in the Esquilino neighbourhood, according to news reports.

Located between Piazza Vittorio and Via Merulana, the MAS clothing warehouse was beloved of Romans, students, foreign residents and people going camping or in search of offbeat fancy-dress costumes.

It was also known for its less-than tasteful clothing lines - satirised in a 1998 music video by Roman rapper Piotta - and over the years became noted for its frequent "closing down" sales, only to remain open.