News Fashion

Uniqlo to open Rome store at Galleria Alberto Sordi

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome store to be second Uniqlo outlet in Italy.

Japanese retail giant Uniqlo is to open a flagship store next spring at the Galleria Alberto Sordi shopping mall in the heart of Rome's historic centre.

The new 13,000 sqm shop will be spread out over three floors in the Largo Chigi corner of the landmark shopping centre on Via del Corso.

The opening, scheduled for "spring 2024", is heralded with a Uniqlo sign that says "From Tokyo to Roma" on the street outside Galleria Alberto Sordi.

The store will be Uniqlo's first in Rome and second in Italy after it opened an outlet in Milan's Piazza Cardusio in 2019.

Owned by Fast Retailing Company, the Japanese casual wear designer, manufacturer and retailer operates more than 3,700 stores globally.

Galleria Alberto Sordi, formerly known as Galleria Colonna until being renamed after the late Roman actor 20 years ago, is currently undergoing major renovation works.

Photo: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

General Info

Address P.za Colonna, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Uniqlo to open Rome store at Galleria Alberto Sordi

P.za Colonna, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

