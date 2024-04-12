Rome honours Italian singer Claudio Baglioni

Baglioni to receive Rome's top honour.

Veteran Italian pop star Claudio Baglioni is to receive the Lupa Capitolina, Rome's highest honour, at a ceremony at city hall on Saturday 13 April.

The city will celebrate Baglioni's 50-year career by presenting the Roman singer-songwriter with the prestigious award in recognition of the "indelible mark" he has left on the history of Italian music.

In a letter to Baglioni, the capital's mayor Roberto Gualtieri stressed the singer's "authentic and deep bond with Rome", crediting him with being able to "transform many stories of this city into poetry".

One of Italy's most successful pop rock singer-songwriters ever, the 72-year-old Baglioni has sold more than 60 million records, including the best-selling album of all time in Italy, La vita è adesso from 1985.

Previous recipients of the Lupa Capitolina include Italian rock star Vasco Rossi, Roman actress and director Paola Cortellesi, the AS Roma women's team and Rome rockers Måneskin.

Photo credit: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com.