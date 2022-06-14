Italian rock star Vasco Rossi to receive Rome's top honour

Vasco Rossi "honoured and proud" to receive award.

Italian rock star Vasco Rossi is to receive the Lupa Capitolina, Rome's highest honour, following his two sold-out shows in the Circus Maximus last weekend.

The veteran singer-songwriter announced the news on Monday, publishing a letter on social media from the capital's councillor for tourism and major events, Alessandro Onorato.

The letter describes the Lupa Capitolina as the highest recognition that the city gives to "illustrious personalities who have left, and continue to leave, an indelible mark on the culture and imagination of our city."

Outlining his musical success, the letter credits Rossi with "thrilling millions of Romans" with his songs as well as stressing his commitment to tackling racism.

Rossi, 70, gave an enthusiastic response to the invitation, saying he would be "honoured and proud" to receive the Lupa Capitolina from the city's mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

He pledged to return to Rome specifically to enjoy the moment "with relaxation and joy" as soon as he finishes his nationwide tour.

The singer, from Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region, hailed "the extraordinary welcome" at the "magical" Circus Maximus where 140,000 fans flocked to see him on 11 and 12 June.

"How splendid you are, Rome" - he wrote on Instagram - "I have courted you for a long time and you have adopted me."

Previous recipients of the Lupa Capitolina include Måneskin, the Rome rockers who won Eurovision for Italy, at a ceremony presided over by the city's former mayor Virginia Raggi last summer.

Måneskin will follow in Rossi's footsteps and perform a sold-out concert at the Circus Maximus on 9 July, hyped by organisers Rock in Roma as "the event of the year".

News of Rossi's award comes as Rome singer-songwriter Renato Zero adds a sixth concert date at Circo Massimo, on 28 September, after the first five shows sold out.

Zero, one of Italy's best-selling musicians, will perform five other concerts in the coveted venue on 23, 24, 25 and 30 September as well as 1 October.

Recently it was announced that Bruce Springsteen would return to the Circus Maximus on 23 May 2023 after playing there in 2014.

Photo Simoni/Chiaroscuro Creative

 
