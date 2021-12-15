Qantas to fly direct from Italy to Australia

First direct flights between Italy and Australia to take off in June.

Qantas Airways is to launch a direct flight route between Australia and Italy, with the first non-stop service between Rome and Perth starting on 22 June 2022.

The new service will see Qantas use Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, a move that is set to cut more than three hours off the current fastest travel time between Italy and Australia.

“Italy is the largest market for us in continental Europe for people visiting family and friends from Australia, and we think customers will love flying direct to one of the world’s great cities,” Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement.

“There is strong evidence the pandemic is making non-stop flights between Australia and the rest of the world even more desirable as we learn to live with the virus and its variants", said Joyce.

Qantas says the three weekly connections serving Sydney-Perth-Rome Fiumicino will "meet the demand" during the peak summer season in Europe.

Tickets for a Sydney-Perth-Rome trip from 22 June start at $1,785, reports The Australian Financial Review, with the seasonal route set to end on 6 October.

The distance that Qantas Boeing 787s will cover between Perth and Rome Fiumicino is about 13,400 kilometres.

Those departing from Italy and intending to arrive in Sydney will have to make a stopover in Perth and then fly for another 3,300 kilometres.

The schedule includes departures from Australia every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, take-offs from Italy every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, reports Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Flights will take off from Sydney at 17.55 (local time), stop in Perth to leave at 22.20 (local time) arriving in Rome at 08.45 the next morning.

Flights from Fiumicino will take off at 10.50 to arrive the next day in Perth at 08.35 and in Sydney at 16.05.
