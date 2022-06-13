Rome reopens Vigna Clara train station after 32 years

Rome train station opened for 1990 World Cup.

Vigna Clara train station, which connects north Rome to the rest of the city, reopened to trains on Monday morning for the first time in 32 years.

Built for the 1990 World Cup and used for only eight days, the station will now have a total of 18 daily services, active from Monday to Saturday.

The first train leaves Vigna Clara at 07.42 and the last train departs just after 22.00, with no trains running on Sundays and public holidays.

Trains will arrive in Valle Aurelia in nine minutes, giving those who live in north Rome quick access to the Metro A line.

Within 13 minutes the trains from Vigna Clara will arrive at S. Pietro station which offers buses into the historic centre.

It takes 25 minutes to reach the final destination, Ostiense, offering access to Metro B as well as other trains and buses.

Several trains - the 07.42, the 08.35 and the 22.05 - also reach Trastevere station directly, with a 20-minute journey time.

The reopening of Vigna Clara has been broadly welcomed by residents in north Rome however there has already been criticism over the lack of parking facilities and calls for the timetable to be expanded.

Photo The Roman Post