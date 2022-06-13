Rome bus and metro strike on Friday 17 June

Four-hour strike to affect Rome's bus, metro, tram and light rail services.

Commuters in Rome face a four-hour public transport strike on Friday 17 June, from 08.30 to 12.30.

The strike will affect buses, trams, metro and the light rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Civitacastellana-Viterbo operated by ATAC.

Bus services provided by Roma TPL in the city's suburbs will not be affected.

For details see ATAC website. Photo Il Messaggero.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77069
Previous article Seven killed in helicopter crash in Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome mayor wants subway to stay open 24 hours at weekends
Transport

Rome mayor wants subway to stay open 24 hours at weekends

Italy faces public transport strikes on 20 May
Transport

Italy faces public transport strikes on 20 May

Rome to cut number of electric scooters in city
Transport

Rome to cut number of electric scooters in city

Rome subway stations to get cash machines
Transport

Rome subway stations to get cash machines

Italy public transport strike on 28 April
Transport

Italy public transport strike on 28 April

Rome Metro B subway to close early from 19 April to 4 June
Transport

Rome Metro B subway to close early from 19 April to 4 June

Good Friday in Rome: Colosseum shuts early for Via Crucis with Pope Francis
Transport

Good Friday in Rome: Colosseum shuts early for Via Crucis with Pope Francis

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 March
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 March

Rome subway closes due to lack of trains
Transport

Rome subway closes due to lack of trains

Italian hauliers to stop services from 14 March over rising fuel costs
Transport

Italian hauliers to stop services from 14 March over rising fuel costs

Italy public transport strike on 8 March
Transport

Italy public transport strike on 8 March

Italy faces public transport strike on 25 February
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on 25 February

Rome's Metro A to close early for 18 months
Transport

Rome's Metro A to close early for 18 months

Rome public transport strike on 4 February
Transport

Rome public transport strike on 4 February

Rome bus and metro strike on 14 January
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 14 January