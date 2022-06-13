Rome bus and metro strike on Friday 17 June

Four-hour strike to affect Rome's bus, metro, tram and light rail services.

Commuters in Rome face a four-hour public transport strike on Friday 17 June, from 08.30 to 12.30.

The strike will affect buses, trams, metro and the light rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Civitacastellana-Viterbo operated by ATAC.

Bus services provided by Roma TPL in the city's suburbs will not be affected.

For details see ATAC website. Photo Il Messaggero.