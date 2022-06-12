Seven killed in helicopter crash in Italy

Helicopter went missing during storm on Thursday.

The bodies of seven people missing in a helicopter crash in northern Italy were found on Saturday, two days after the aircraft disappeared from radar during a storm.

Rescuers located the scorched crash site on Monte Cusna, in a remote area of the Apennines in the Emilia-Romagna region, news agency ANSA reports.

All seven men aboard were killed in the crash, including the Italian pilot and six passengers, four of Turkish nationality and two of Lebanese nationality, who were in Italy on a business trip.

Italy's national flight safety agency has launched an investigation into the crash which occurred as the helicopter was making its way from the Tuscan city of Lucca to Treviso in the northern Veneto region.

 

