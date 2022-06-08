Rock in Roma returns to Rome in 2022

Rock in Roma returns in summer 2022 - after a two-year hiatus due to the covid pandemic - from 10 June until 30 July.

More than 40 concerts will be held in three locations: Ippodromo delle Capannelle, the Cavea at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, and the Circus Maximus where Måneskin will perform a sold-out show on 9 July.

Also sold-out is the double date of Blanco at the Capannelle on 27 July.

This year's festival offers a multi-genre programme with a mix of national and international artists, both established and on the rise.

The 2022 line-up includes Achille Lauro, Ariete, Caparezza, Carl Brave, Cigarettes After Sex, Guè, Litfiba, Madame, Rkomi, Chemical Brothers, Herbie Hancock and Skunk Anansie.

For full details including tickets see Rock in Roma websitePhoto Danilo D'Auria / Rock in Roma.

General Info

Address Capannelle, 00178 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rock in Roma returns to Rome in 2022

Capannelle, 00178 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77030
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome concert: Vox Mundi - A Tribute to traditional Music & Song
Live Music

Rome concert: Vox Mundi - A Tribute to traditional Music & Song

Beat Generation concert in Rome
Live Music

Beat Generation concert in Rome

Rome evening of festive music
Live Music

Rome evening of festive music

Rome concert: Songs of Peace & Holiday Classics
Live Music

Rome concert: Songs of Peace & Holiday Classics

International Mood live music concert in Rome
Live Music

International Mood live music concert in Rome

Rome concert in tribute to Sondheim, Gershwin, Porter, Bacharach
Live Music

Rome concert in tribute to Sondheim, Gershwin, Porter, Bacharach

Sunset concert overlooking lake Albano at Palazzola
Live Music

Sunset concert overlooking lake Albano at Palazzola

Vitala Festival Rome: Outdoor Sunset Benefit Concert & Picnic
Live Music

Vitala Festival Rome: Outdoor Sunset Benefit Concert & Picnic

Summer concerts at Teatro di Marcello in Rome
Live Music

Summer concerts at Teatro di Marcello in Rome

Cat Stevens at Rome's Baths of Caracalla
Live Music

Cat Stevens at Rome's Baths of Caracalla

Rome tribute to Simon & Garfunkel and James Taylor
Live Music

Rome tribute to Simon & Garfunkel and James Taylor

Rome Tribute to Thelonious Monk
Live Music

Rome Tribute to Thelonious Monk

Liam Gallagher concert in Rome
Live Music

Liam Gallagher concert in Rome

Eddie & The Hot Rocks concert in Rome
Live Music

Eddie & The Hot Rocks concert in Rome

Pixies concert in Rome
Live Music

Pixies concert in Rome