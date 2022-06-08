Rock in Roma returns to Rome in 2022

Rock in Roma returns in summer 2022 - after a two-year hiatus due to the covid pandemic - from 10 June until 30 July.

More than 40 concerts will be held in three locations: Ippodromo delle Capannelle, the Cavea at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, and the Circus Maximus where Måneskin will perform a sold-out show on 9 July.

Also sold-out is the double date of Blanco at the Capannelle on 27 July.

This year's festival offers a multi-genre programme with a mix of national and international artists, both established and on the rise.

The 2022 line-up includes Achille Lauro, Ariete, Caparezza, Carl Brave, Cigarettes After Sex, Guè, Litfiba, Madame, Rkomi, Chemical Brothers, Herbie Hancock and Skunk Anansie.

For full details including tickets see Rock in Roma website. Photo Danilo D'Auria / Rock in Roma.