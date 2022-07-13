Vitala Festival: Rome Sunset Concert and Picnic

Enjoy a picnic with live music and sunset in a Roman park.

The Vitala Festival presents a Sunset Picnic & Concert at Parco Torretta de' Massimi on Saturday 16 July from 17.30-21.00.

Where: Parco Torretta de' Massimi in Viale luigi moretti (corner Via della Pisana), a natural venue with a refreshing sea breeze and stunning sunsets.

Artists: Gerardo Del Monte (piano), Giuseppe Di Pasqua (bass) and Sergio Mazzini (drums) with singer Marika Lermani will provide a musical journey through soul, funk and jazz with songs by Melody Gardot, Diana Krall, Bill Withers, Bobby Hebb and many more. 

Caterer: Hummustown which caters Syrian food to help refugees integrate and to provide them with occupation, skills and training. On this occasion they will provide refreshing summer mojitos and spritz.

Timing: The welcome desk is located at the park upon entry and it will be open from 17.30 to allow time for the entrance and safety procedures which are required. There is a short walking path to the main picnic and concert area.

Donation: €20 per person, under 16 free (includes park entry + safely packaged picnic plate by Hummustown with falafel, dips and bread + to offset costs of live entertainment and support the artists). Extra picnic plates and drinks available on site as well as picnic tables with seating.

Info and bookings: wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661. Booking is required for organisational reasons.

Please note that pets are not permitted in the park.

General Info

Address Viale Luigi Moretti, 1, 00163 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Vitala Festival: Rome Sunset Concert and Picnic

Viale Luigi Moretti, 1, 00163 Roma RM, Italy

