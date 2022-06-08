Roma Summer Fest 2022

Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica hosts Roma Summer Fest, which is back after two years of limitations due to covid, with a programme of Italian and international acts from 10 June until 26 September.
Now in its 20th year, the festival hosts big-name Italian artists such as Paolo Conte and Elisa alongside world-famous bands including The Pixies, Deep Purple, Simple Minds, Kasabian, The Smile with Thom Yorke, and solo artists including Paolo Nutini, Ben Harper, Gregory Porter, Rufus Wainwright and Patti Smith.
For full programme and ticket details see Roma Summer Fest website.
