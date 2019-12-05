Pixies concert in Rome

Pixies to perform as part of Roma Summer Fest 2020.

8 July. The Pixies, the influential American alternative rock band formed in 1986 in Boston, will perform in Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica on 8 July, as part of the 2020 Roma Summer Fest.

Fronted by Black Francis, the band's jarring pop sound had a major impact on other alternative 1990s acts such as Nirvana, Radiohead and the Smashing Pumpkins.

For tickets see Auditorium Parco della Musica Facebook page.

Address Auditorium Parco della Musica, Via Pietro de Coubertin, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

