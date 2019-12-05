Pixies to perform as part of Roma Summer Fest 2020.
8 July. The Pixies, the influential American alternative rock band formed in 1986 in Boston, will perform in Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica on 8 July, as part of the 2020 Roma Summer Fest.
Fronted by Black Francis, the band's jarring pop sound had a major impact on other alternative 1990s acts such as Nirvana, Radiohead and the Smashing Pumpkins.
For tickets see Auditorium Parco della Musica Facebook page.
General Info
View on Map
Pixies concert in Rome
Auditorium Parco della Musica, Via Pietro de Coubertin, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English speaking Hobby Chef/Entertainer Part-Time
ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE speakers
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE
San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat