Pixies concert in Rome

Pixies to perform as part of Roma Summer Fest 2020.

8 July. The Pixies, the influential American alternative rock band formed in 1986 in Boston, will perform in Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica on 8 July, as part of the 2020 Roma Summer Fest.

Fronted by Black Francis, the band's jarring pop sound had a major impact on other alternative 1990s acts such as Nirvana, Radiohead and the Smashing Pumpkins.

For tickets see Auditorium Parco della Musica Facebook page.